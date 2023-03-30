Task Force busts mail carrier making “special” deliveries

Agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force said Wednesday that they had arrested a US Postal Service mail carrier after he allegedly sold “prescription medications and fentanyl-pressed pills” to an undercover operative while on duty. 47-year-old Jason Allen Russell, who jail records indicate is from Wartburg, was arrested Wednesday as part of what the Task Force described as a “long term investigation” that also included state and federal agencies. He was charged with three counts of the manufacture, delivery or sale of narcotics and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Thursday morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond.

As part of the investigation, Task Force agents, assisted by Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies, also searched a home in Wartburg.

Many counterfeit pills are made to look like brand name prescription opioids, according to the DEA’s website, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam; or stimulants like amphetamines but contain fentanyl or methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is the most common substance mixed into these counterfeit pills. It is rarely prescribed due in large part to its extreme risk of dependency, so when people get pills pressed with fentanyl, it’s meant to create (or exacerbate an existing) addiction so that the user becomes a repeat customer. Many times, the purchaser is unaware that what they are buying is not a brand-name opioid or stimulant, but instead one of these counterfeit pills.

Officials said on a social media post (the full text of which you can read below) announcing the arrest that, “while Mr. Russell is innocent until proven guilty, the agents and agencies involved in this investigation are confident that this operation has effectively shut down an illicit drug trafficking operation.”

The 7th District Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, and Norris Police Departments.

