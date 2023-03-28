Spring Plant Sales about to open up at area schools

The calendar says spring officially started last week, but we all know it really begins next week with plant sales at three area schools.

Plant sales begin on Monday, April 3rd at Clinton High School, Anderson County High School, and the Clinch River Community School.

Sale hours at the on-campus Greenhouses at Clinton will be Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Organizers say that this year, they have a “wonderful” variety of flowers, vegetables, ferns, and more. All proceeds will be going towards the school’s FFA chapter. They are only able to except cash or checks.

Sale hours for the Anderson county FFA Greenhouse will be Mondays through Fridays from 8:45 am to 5 pm, and from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. Here, too, they will only be able to accept cash or checks.

Among the fantastic deals you can find during the Plant Sale are $10 hanging baskets, a four-pack of plants for $2.50, or a flat consisting of 32 plants for just $18.

The Plant Sale at the Clinch River Community School will be held weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. CRCS is located on the same campus as ACHS and ACCTC, but behind them up the hill. Just follow the daisy trail to their greenhouse at 160 Maverick Circle They will be able to accept payments of cash and check, but cannot accept debit or credit cards, either. (Attached is a list of plants available at the CRCS sale).