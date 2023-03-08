Special Olympics fundraiser held Monday in Campbell

Monday night, law enforcement officers from across Campbell County gathered at LaFollette eatery, The Local, to raise money for the Special Olympics program in Campbell County.

The first official event will be a track and field meet on May 8th, but Monday night, police officers from Caryville, Jacksboro, and LaFollette were joined by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to serve as “Celebrity Waiters, collecting tips to support the program, which is returning to Campbell County after nearly 20 years.

Monday’s event raised over $2500, according to organizers. You can find out more by following Special Olympics Campbell County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOCampbellCounty, or call 423-494-4894.

