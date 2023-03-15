Smokies Stadium will be cashless this season

The Tennessee Smokies announced Wednesday that Smokies Stadium will be a cashless venue beginning in 2023. This includes transactions involving tickets, food and beverage, merchandise, parking, and all other parts of a Smokies game or event.

The decision to go cashless follows 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and stadiums, including that of the Cubs and Wrigley Field. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Cubs.

Smokies Stadium will accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The Smokies look forward to providing faster lines, increased safety, and customer convenience for fans.

The Smokies will commence their 2023 home opener against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.