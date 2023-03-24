Smokies set to host second ‘Smoky Mountain Rivalry’ matching A-E, Fulton

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host the second annual ‘Smoky Mountain Rivalry’ baseball game between Austin-East Magnet High School and Fulton High School at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:15pm. The game will be preceded with the Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree beginning at 2:00pm featuring middle school baseball teams from around Knoxville.

“We are thrilled to again be part of this second annual Smoky Mountain Rivalry game,” said Emerald Youth Foundation’s Director of Sports Ministry and FCA Urban Outreach Sanford Miller. “The Fulton and Austin-East high school teams are incredibly dedicated to the sport of baseball, and we are honored to work with the Tennessee Smokies to make this a special experience for the players. Through baseball and other sports, we are able to connect with city middle and high school youth and help them grow into promising, young adults who are the next generation of leaders in our city.”

This is a free event, with gates opening at 1:00pm. Middle School games will begin at 2:00pm, 3:30pm, and 5:00pm. Austin-East Magnet High School vs Fulton High School has a first pitch time slated for 7:15pm. The contest will resemble a Tennessee Smokies game with team headshots, walk-up music, and in-between inning entertainment. Concession stands will be open selling all ballpark classics. The GoTeez Locker Room and Homer Hound’s Playland presented by Shoney’s will also be open for this event.

“The Emerald Youth Jamboree is an excellent example of how baseball brings our community together,” said Smokies Owner Randy Boyd. “We hope the Smoky Mountain Rivalry continues to grow for years to come.”

“Emerald Youth Foundation’s mission to bring baseball and other youth sports to more Knoxville communities is so important, and we are so honored to support and partner with them on this event,” said Tennessee Smokies Director of Outside Events Morgan Messick. “It means so much to us here at the stadium to know that we get to bring in kids of all ages to experience the excitement of playing on a professional baseball field. We are looking forward to having the community come out to cheer on these middle school teams and Austin-East and Fulton in what is sure to be an incredible rivalry game!”