Shooting in Roane leaves one dead, three injured, including suspected gunman

Three people were shot, one fatally, Thursday afternoon in Roane County before a responding state trooper located and shot the suspect.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Midtown Auto Body in the 2000 block of Roane State Highway on a report of a shooting at around 4:14 pm, according to Sheriff Jack Stockton. Witnesses told investigators that the shooter, identified as Brian Wilson, walked in and shot the first victim and then continued to search for more people. Wilson had been released on bond from the Roane County Jail earlier in the day after his arrest in connection to a suspected arson fire earlier this month. It is believed that charge was related to Thursday’s events, with at least one official saying that it appeared Wilson was out for “revenge.”

Stockton said Wilson knew at least two of the victims. Our partners at BBB-TV report that the male victim inside the shop is Rocky King and that the female victims are reportedly his girlfriend and his daughter, who the station says may have had a “past relationship” with Wilson at some point. One of the women is said to have died from her injuries.

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response and, about 15 minutes after the initial call, the TBI says a state trooper encountered Wilson in the nearby front yard of an abandoned house on Dogwood Lane. There, the suspect turned toward the trooper in an “aggressive fashion as he raised his gun,” at which time, the trooper fired his weapon, striking and injuring Wilson. No law enforcement officers were injured.

All three victims and Wilson were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. As of the time this report was filed, no information on their conditions had been released.

9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI’s assistance in the investigation, as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.