Shocker! Another phone scam making the rounds

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says to beware of another phone scam, no matter where you call home.

In all-too-familiar scheme, the caller tells the call’s recipient that there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear in court but, if the would-be victim wires money into a bank account, the warrant would be dropped.

As we have reminded you numerous times, these calls are not legitimate and you should never give out your personal or financial information to anyone. Law enforcement officials will not call to inform of a warrant, nor will an officer ever ask for payment to have an arrest warrant dismissed.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and notify your local law enforcement agency.