Shirley Norene (Jett) Silver, 83, of the Batley community

Shirley Norene (Jett) Silver, age 83 of the Batley Community of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Shirley was born on December 4, 1939 in Oak Ridge. Shirley was a longtime member of Batley Baptist Church and retired after 25 years from Walmart. Shirley was very dedicated to playing with and taking care of all children. She enjoyed the outdoors and word search puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Glenn Austin Silver; parents, Oral and Jennie (Andrews) Jett; sisters, Rhetta Faye Adkins and Hazel Timms; brother, Kenneth Jett.

Shirley is survived by children, Christopher Silver and his wife, Brittany of Batley, Devonne Silver Moore and her companion, Roger Savage of Knoxville; grandsons, Noah Silver of Chattanooga and Ray McClung of Oak Ridge; granddaughter, Morgan Silver of Cleveland; great-grandson, Louie McClung of Knoxville; sisters, Helen Smith of Coalfield and Jo Butler of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Batley Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm with Brother Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted but memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

