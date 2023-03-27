Shearing Days almost upon us at Museum of Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia welcomes the warmth of spring by trimming the heavy winter coats from their flock of sheep. In addition to shearing, the event will also feature historic demonstrations and activities, interactive children’s programs, live music, a museum tour, and much more!

School groups can reserve their spot by e-mailing bookings@museumofappalachia.org or by calling 865-494-7680. General admission tickets are available for purchase at this link.

Shearing days will be held on April 21, May 5 and May 12, from 9 am to 3 pm and will feature not only demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving the fleece into woven goods, but also examples of some of the many traditional products made from the wool.

The museum will also have family-friendly activities including sheep herding, traditional Appalachian music, an animal meet & greet, and demonstrations of traditional activities like beekeeping, sawmilling, blacksmithing, and more.

Tickets also include a tour of the museum’s historic log structures, exhibit halls with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, working gardens, and farm animals.