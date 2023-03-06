Sarah Kathryn Turpin, age 80, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

Kat was a resident of Kingston, and formerly from the Orchard View Community in Oliver Springs. Kat was one of the last children born in the Wheat Community of Roane County in 1942. In 1960, she graduated from Oliver Springs High School and worked for Hagaman Electric Company in Oak Ridge for many years. She later worked for K-25. Kat was of the Baptist faith and took such good care of those close to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. Turpin and Annie Jo Wallace Turpin; by brothers, Roy Allen Turpin, Herbert Lee Turpin, Clarence Edward Turpin, Charles C. Turpin; by sisters, Mona Faye Turpin, Ida Frances Pride, Betty Jo Turpin, Martha Alice Turpin; by nephew, Steve Pride.

Kat is survived by sister-in-law, Janie Turpin; by nephews, Mike Pride of Oliver Springs and Charlie Turpin of Harriman; by great nephew, Dustin Pierce; by niece, Janie Sue Burris of Harriman.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Orchard View Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turpin family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.