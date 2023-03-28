Ruth Druzellia Warfield, age 90

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Ruth Druzellia Warfield, age 90, passed away on March 26, 2023 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ruth. She poured her life into her family, teaching them valuable life skills in her kitchen, sewing room, garden, and farm. She was a lifelong supporter of the 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 72 years, Leroy; their six children (Pat Marcum and late husband Larry; Philip Warfield and wife Darla; Kila Worthington and husband Kent; Kim Guinn and husband Mike; Katrina Byrd and husband Doug; John Warfield and wife Elizabeth), multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Velma Jean Foust and niece Pam Foust-Boyd.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at East Tennessee’s Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. (865-544-6288).

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the staff at Emory Ridges, hospice staff at Gentiva and especially nurses Patti, Diana, Matt, Irene and Chaplain Mark.

The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Brent Lloyd Johnson, age 45, of Kingston

Brent Lloyd Johnson, age 45, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Roane …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.