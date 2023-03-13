Ruby Lee Reed, age 85, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN, after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Samuel Love and Ruby Blanche Foster, growing up on the family farm on Mountain Road.

Ruby worked for over 40 years at The White Store and later Food City in Clinton, TN, where she made many lifelong friends who became like family to her. She was a lifelong member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church in Clinton, TN and enjoyed participating in worship services, often leading songs.

Ruby is preceded in death by husband Bill Reed, longtime companion Paul Meredith, parents Love and Ruby Foster, brothers S.L. and Ershal Foster, and sister Joy Rice. Ruby is survived by sisters Dolly Foster and Karen Weis, brother Don Foster, and many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ruby especially loved to spend time with the children in the family as they were growing up, and they always loved the time they spent with her, many of whom referred to her house as “Camp Clinton.” She was a kind-hearted and sentimental person and was loved by so many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Michael Wallace officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Woodhaven Cemetery in Powell, TN. Pallbearers will be Zain Sheikh, Matt Queener and Walter Mays Jr.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com