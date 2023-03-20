Ruby E. (Wright) Nation, age 80, of Oliver Springs

Ruby E. (Wright) Nation, age 80, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on January 12, 1943 in Oliver Springs, TN. Ruby lived her whole life in this area. She was a homemaker for her family and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Hargus Prater and Alma Louedith Massengill, granddaughter; Sheena Stuart, brothers; Earl Prater and Roscoe Prater, sister-in-law; Margaret Prater.

Ruby is survived by her husband; LeRoy Nation, children; Terry and Roberta Wright, Lisa and Steve Lowe, Jimmy and Tina Wright, Teresa and Jimmy Lowe, Kyler Reynolds, Frank Nation, Scott and Kim Nation, Jack Nation, Michael and Karen Nation, grandchildren; Landon and Miranda Wright, Ashlynn and Scottie Wright, Eric and Diana Reynolds, Natasha Reynolds and Jason Byrd, Stephanie Reynolds and Chad Smith, Chasity and Danny Hatfield, Brittany and Richard Reynolds, Brian and Brittany Lowe, great grandchildren; Nevaeh, Amelia, Carson, Conner, Daniel, Kyler, Levi, Liam, Lylah, Caleb, Issabella, Kaylee, Aden, Autumn, Addilynn, Alexandra, Noah, Elijah, Jace, Eli, Azriel, Bradlee, Kensley, Payton, Soren, brother; Claude and Judy Prater, very special nieces; Judy Johnson, Janice Webb, Anita Prater, Angela Prater, special friends; Berniece Westmoreland, Alice Goodman, Linda White, and Diana Kitts. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Nation will lie-in-state at New Fairview Baptist Church in Oliver Springs from 3:00-3:45pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 with a graveside service to follow at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Nation family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com