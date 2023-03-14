RTPL busy next week

The Rocky Top Public Library will host a Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce Coffee on Thursday, March 23rd, at 9:30 am. During the Coffee, a plaque will be dedicated to the memory of the late Norma Day, the longtime Library Director who passed away in April of 2022.

The Rocky Top Public Library will also be hosting an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, March 24th. For details on either of these events or more about what’s going on at the Rocky Top Public Library, visit www.rockytoppubliclibrary.org, or call 865-426-6762.

