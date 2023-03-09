Ronnie Lee Manning, age 64 of Oliver Springs

Obituaries

Ronnie Lee Manning, age 64 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was born on April 9, 1958. In 1976, he graduated from Oliver Springs High School and worked as a career truck driver and mechanic. Ronnie enjoyed collecting coins, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Ralph Manning, Pansy and Earl Roberts; grandchildren, Kylie and Mason Hensley; sister, Pauline Roberts.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Manning; children, Ronnie Manning Jr., Christopher Hensley (Heather), Gregory Manning, and Lauren Lloyd (Joshua); brothers, Venice Leon Roberts (Frances) and John Roberts (Carol); grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Bailey, Hannah, and Levi; special friends, Bryan Simmons, Freddie Long, and Craig Freels; also by extended family and friends.

The Manning family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with his brother, Venice Leon Roberts officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Manning family. www.sharpfh.com.

