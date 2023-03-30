Ronald “Ron” Starnes, 61, of Oak Ridge

Ronald “Ron” Starnes, 61, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Nona Starnes; brothers, William “Bill” Starnes and Walter “Skip” Starnes Jr.; sister, Connie Stewart.

He is survived by: sister, Betty Shelton; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; multiple longtime work colleagues and friends. 

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5-7 PM with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  

