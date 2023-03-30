Ronald “Ron” Starnes, 61, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Nona Starnes; brothers, William “Bill” Starnes and Walter “Skip” Starnes Jr.; sister, Connie Stewart.

He is survived by: sister, Betty Shelton; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; multiple longtime work colleagues and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5-7 PM with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

