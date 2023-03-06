Roger Lee Davis, age 40 of Knoxville

Roger Lee Davis, age 40 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 13, 1982. Roger was a faithful and vital part of the Fist Apostolic Church of Knoxville. He sat in the front row of every service and made it a priority to greet you with a hug. Roger made an impact on those he met with his kindness and his pureness.

Roger was a daily listener and caller to The Tony Basilio Show WIBE 99.7 FM and 1040 AM. He frequently called Sports Talk with John and Jimmy on Sports Talk 990. He also called VOL calls and most any other call-in show that talks about Tennessee Athletics.

He became a sports talk celebrity in our community. He had such a love for his family, friends, church, and of course the VOLS.

Roger is survived by brothers Isaiah, Noah Haskett, and Charlie (Stacie) Sammons; aunts, Cindy Sammons, Lisa Frank, and Janet (Albert) Whitfield; uncle Ricky Davis; cousins, Roman Whitfield, Jordan Whitfield, Michelle Whitfield, Fadra Whitfield, and Zayne Whitfield.

Family will receive friends Sunday March 5th, 2023 at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN from 5pm to 6:30pm with a Celebration of Life to begin at 6:30pm with Pastor Mark McCool and Bishop Billy McCool officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Roger Lee Davis.

