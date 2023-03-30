Rocky Top receives $1.38M grant to improve water infrastructure

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Wednesday that the city of Rocky Top will receive a $1.38 million grant to improve the town’s water infrastructure.

The grant is among 43 grants totaling $203.2 million through a program administered by TDEC and funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

Rocky Top will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop what a press release calls “a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system.” The city will rehabilitate some 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through a variety of methods, including pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.

In a statement from his office, State Representative John Ragan, who represents Anderson County’s 33rd District in the General Assembly and helped secure the funding, said: “It’s vital that our communities have the necessary infrastructure in place to support residents and local businesses. This funding will help address existing issues and better prepare for future needs. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support.”

The state received a total $3.7 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects like Rocky Top’s in communities throughout Tennessee. Of that total, approximately $1 billion was set aside for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities, while the remaining funds are earmarked for state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

For more on the program, and for more information on all of the 43 grants announced this week, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Plan proposed to contain invasive moth affecting (so far) one East Tennessee county

(TDA press release) The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.