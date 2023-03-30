Rocky Top receives $1.38M grant to improve water infrastructure

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Wednesday that the city of Rocky Top will receive a $1.38 million grant to improve the town’s water infrastructure.

The grant is among 43 grants totaling $203.2 million through a program administered by TDEC and funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

Rocky Top will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop what a press release calls “a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system.” The city will rehabilitate some 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through a variety of methods, including pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.

In a statement from his office, State Representative John Ragan, who represents Anderson County’s 33rd District in the General Assembly and helped secure the funding, said: “It’s vital that our communities have the necessary infrastructure in place to support residents and local businesses. This funding will help address existing issues and better prepare for future needs. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support.”

The state received a total $3.7 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects like Rocky Top’s in communities throughout Tennessee. Of that total, approximately $1 billion was set aside for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities, while the remaining funds are earmarked for state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

For more on the program, and for more information on all of the 43 grants announced this week, follow this link.