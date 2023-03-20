Roane State hosting watch parties as Raiders compete for national title

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College will host watch parties at several of its campuses this Monday, March 20, as the Roane State Raiders compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

This is the second year in a row that the Raiders have earned a spot in the national championship, held in Hutchinson, Kansas. Fans, students, and college faculty and staff gathered at the Roane County campus Friday morning, March 17, to wish the team well as they made the trip.

On Monday, the Roane County campus will host a watch party in the Vann Student Center as the Raiders (#23) take on Butler (#10). Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm Eastern Time. The watch party will begin at 5 pm Eastern.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided, and everyone is invited to attend.

Additional campuses hosting watch parties on Monday, March 20, include:

Oak Ridge: 5 p.m. ET in the cafeteria

Scott County: 5 p.m. ET in the student lounge

Fentress County: 4 p.m. CT in the front lobby

Campbell County: 4:30 p.m. ET in Room 101

Free snacks and refreshments will be provided at each event.

For anyone unable to attend a watch party, the NJCAA offers a pay-per-view livestream of all the games on Monday. There is a cost of $10 to access a day pass for the stream. Additional options for the remainder of the tournament bracket are available.

For information on pay-per-view pass pricing, visit njcaa.org/network/pricing and look for the “2022-23 NJCAA Basketball Championships Pay-Per-View Options” section.