Roane authorities make arrest, seize fentanyl

Authorities in Roane County say they arrested a man Friday on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at his home.

According to a Roane County Sheriff’s Office press release, shortly after noon on Friday (March 17th), its deputies, along with TBI agents and Rockwood police officers, raided a home at 400 East Dunn Street in Rockwood. When they made entry, the release states that deputies encountered 55-year-old James Michael Pass in the living room holding a “plastic container that contained approximately 50 grams of suspected fentanyl that was packaged in three separate baggies, approximately twenty-one grams of suspected methamphetamine, and $1063 in cash.”

Deputies reported finding packaging materials and digital scales that had approximately half of a gram of suspected fentanyl on it when officers arrived.

Pass was booked into the Roane County Detention Center on two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. Pass was arraigned and a court date was set for April 18th. His bond was set at $260,000.