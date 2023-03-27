Rickey Lee Standifer, age 66 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 23, 2023, at his residence. Rickey was born on March 6, 1957, to the late Maxwell Standifer and Ruby Virgina Fleeman. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved working and most of all he loved God and his family. Rickey is preceded in death by his parents Maxwell and Ruby Standifer and brother-in-law Del Marlar. He is survived by:

Sons Micah Standifer & Mandi Standifer

Seth Standifer & Nikki Standifer

Daughter Aubree Farmer & Chris Farmer

Brother Roger Standifer & Marie Standifer

Sister Jerry Marlar

Grandchildren Autum Fochtman, Madyson Standifer, Bella Arrizola, Savannah Farmer

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

Interment: 10:00AM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.