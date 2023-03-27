Rickey Lee Standifer, age 66 of Rocky Top

Rickey Lee Standifer, age 66 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 23, 2023, at his residence. Rickey was born on March 6, 1957, to the late Maxwell Standifer and Ruby Virgina Fleeman. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved working and most of all he loved God and his family. Rickey is preceded in death by his parents Maxwell and Ruby Standifer and brother-in-law Del Marlar. He is survived by: 

Sons               Micah Standifer & Mandi Standifer

                       Seth Standifer & Nikki Standifer

Daughter        Aubree Farmer & Chris Farmer

Brother           Roger Standifer & Marie Standifer

Sister             Jerry Marlar

Grandchildren     Autum Fochtman, Madyson Standifer, Bella Arrizola, Savannah Farmer

A host of other family and friends. 

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating. 

Interment: 10:00AM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

