Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook, 83, of Clinton

Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook, age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on May 29, 1939 in Huntsville, Tennessee and was the son of the late Alonzo and Nettie Jeffers Cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Phillips Cook; brothers Boyd Cook and Creed Cook; sister Laurie Cook; and son-in-law Bennie Hartley.

He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Hartley and partner Larry of Oliver Springs, Tennessee and Judy Cook of Rock Top, Tennessee; grandchildren Emily Hartley and Matthew Hartley; great-grandchildren Christopher Hartley and Jade Hartley, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses with UT Hospice for their excellent care and support.

The Cook family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook.