Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook, 83, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook, age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on May 29, 1939 in Huntsville, Tennessee and was the son of the late Alonzo and Nettie Jeffers Cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Phillips Cook; brothers Boyd Cook and Creed Cook; sister Laurie Cook; and son-in-law Bennie Hartley.

He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Hartley and partner Larry of Oliver Springs, Tennessee and Judy Cook of Rock Top, Tennessee; grandchildren Emily Hartley and Matthew Hartley; great-grandchildren Christopher Hartley and Jade Hartley, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses with UT Hospice for their excellent care and support.

The Cook family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Rev. McCoy “Cookie” Cook.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs

Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs TN passed away on March 22, 2023 at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.