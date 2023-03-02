Red Door Gala to raise money for Isaiah 117 House in Anderson

The community is invited to help support the Isaiah 117 House Anderson County and have a great time at the same time on Saturday, March 25th at 5 pm with the Inaugural Red Door Gala.

Isaiah 117 House provides a safe and welcoming space for children who have been placed into the custody of the state to await placement with a foster family.

Apple Blossom Cafe owner and event host Jimmy Taylor writes on the event’s Facebook page that the event is being to “build a home and playground for the foster care children…to be able to secure a safe place for foster care children to come to and wait till they are placed in a foster family.”

Tickets are $100 per person, and $175 for a couple, and can be purchased online at www.reddoorgala.com

Named for the red doors that greet the children entering an Isaiah 117 House, the Gala is being held at the Junior Achievement Building on Seivers Boulevard in front of Anderson County High School on March 25th. Doors will open at 5 pm for a Cocktail Hour, plus a 360-degree video and photo booth. At 6 pm, announcements will be made and the Silent Auction will kick off, along with an Isaiah 117 House Anderson County slideshow.

At 6:30 pm, the dinner buffet line will open and a Fashion Show with models from The STAIR Agency will get started. The dinner menu includes hors d’oeurves like bourbon meatballs, crab dip, fruit, cheese and a chip bar, while entrees include grilled seasoned Chicken Florentine and marinated grilled steak medallions, served with oven-roasted potatoes and green beans. There will also be rolls and three types of salads. Dessert will feature cherry cheesecake and fudge-glazed chocolate cream cake. Checkpoint Gaming has also provided a “Pizza & Game Night” for kids from 5 to 10 pm.

At 8:00, the silent auction will end and a live auction conducted by Jason Deel will begin that includes a six-bottle collection of Weller bourbon, an all-inclusive, nine day African safari adventure, a three-night stay at a luxury home in the Smokies, and a weekend getaway in Nashville.

At 9:30, attendees are invited to the “after-party,” with music from local DJ C-Town Music, desserts and multiple beer selections from Orange Hat Brewery.

Jimmy Taylor will join WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program on Monday, March 7th to talk about the Red Door Gala and the Isaiah 117 House, so please join us to learn more about the event.

If you are impatient, here is a link to the Red Door Gala website.



