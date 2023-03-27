Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs

Raymond Reece Hovater of Oliver Springs TN passed away on March 22, 2023 at the age of 81 with his beloved wife Mary at his side.

Raymond was born in Russellville, Alabama on March 20, 1942 to father Joseph Reece Hovater and mother Lura Hovater. Raymond served in the U.S Army from 1966-1968 and loved his country. Together with his wife, they raised four children. Raymond was a valued member of Beech Park Baptist Church for over 30 years and he loved his church family as his own and helped many come to know the Lord through his love of art, carpentry, sculpting and his contributions to Vacation Bible School. Raymond had many hobbies, but none more important than spending time with his grandchildren and reading God’s word.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Wayne Hovater, his sister, Faye Hughart and his sister, Barbara Parott.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Hovater, brother, Gerald Hovater, children, Curtis Hovater, Crystal Hovater, Ashley Hovater and Tyson Hovater, grandchildren, Rhett Hovater, Scarlett Hovater, Casper Hovater, Farrah Hovater, Herschel Hovater, Lorri Hovater and Amber Hovater.

We will miss you Raymond, but will see you again.

A visitation for Raymond is planned for Sunday, March 26, 2023 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow immediately after at 7:00pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Graveside service will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00am with military honors at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. All are invited to attend.

