‘Paws for a Cause’ set for April 29

The community is invited to bring your family and friends—two-legged and four-legged alike—to “Paws for a Cause” next month in Clinton.

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) is teaming up with the city of Clinton for the event, which will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Carden Farm Dog Park at 410 Riverview Drive in Clinton.

The day will feature demonstrations, vendor booths, food trucks, adoptable pets from area shelters and rescue groups, and more, while also educating attendees about pet welfare.

All funds raised during “Paws for a Cause” will be used for veterinary care, pet food and assistance for local pets and their families.

There are still spots available for vendors, and organizers are also still accepting sponsorships. For much more, follow this link.

Image by the City of Clinton/ARF