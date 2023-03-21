Patsy Diane Gallaher, 78, of Oliver Springs

Patsy Diane Gallaher, age 78 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Patsy was born February 7, 1945 in Chattanooga and shortly after, her family moved to the Oliver Springs area where she lived the rest of her life. She was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Slack and Pearl Mae Mull Slack; brothers, Harold Slack and McNoel Slack; niece, Brittany Armes.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Richard Allen Gallaher; son, Richard E. Gallaher and wife Cindy; daughter, Sharon Diane Bryant and husband Tom; brother, Charles Slack and wife Judy; grandchildren, Samantha Walker and husband Chris, Sydney Warren and husband Tyler, Brooke Niwa and husband Ryan, Jordan Gallaher and wife Emily, and Zachary Gallaher; great-granddaughters, Emma Walker and Camille Warren; sisters-in-law, Arlene Slack and Linda Slack; many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. There will be a private burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church at P.O. Box 367 Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gallaher family.

