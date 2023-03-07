Patrick Edward McCracken, 43

Patrick Edward McCracken, 43, our beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend passed from this life on January 31, 2023. Born on November 29, 1979, Patrick grew up in Anderson County where he was a proud graduate of Anderson County High School.

Patrick’s smile and personality lit up a room and strangers quickly became friends. He was loved by all who knew him, and he never missed an opportunity to see live music, take a road trip, and cheer on the Vols.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandra McCracken of Clinton, Tennessee, his sister Cassie Gokey, brother-in-law Michael, and favorite nephew, Ellis, of Atlanta, Georgia, and the forever love of his life, fiancé Tiffany Hailey and best daughter, Addyson Bell, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Dorothy McCracken of Flemington, New Jersey, Dewey and Margaret Loveday of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Cousin Megan Walzer of Butler, New Jersey.

We will celebrate Patrick’s life on Saturday, March 25 at the Historical Railroad Depot in the Old City from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or the UT Promise Endowment.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

