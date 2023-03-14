Pamela Jo Day, age 60 of Kingston

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Pamela Jo Day, age 60 of Kingston, passed away on March 11, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on July 11, 1962 and worked as a clerk at several local convenient stores. Pam had a passionate love for all animals, but especially dogs and cats.

Pam is preceded in death by father, John Ambrose Riner; mother, Martha June Tapscott; husband, Lester Eugene Day; brother, John Ambrose Riner Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Holly Lynn Murphy (Chris) and Amanda Muns (Jason); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brendan, Cress, Jordan, Alexis, and Ansley; sister, Robin L. Shannon (Paul); brothers, Robert E. Dripps Jr. (Tammy), Steven Randall Dripps (Deborah), and Mark Jeffery Riner; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

There will be no funeral services at this time. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Day family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Eugene Phillips, age 75, of Oliver Springs

Eugene Phillips, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 11, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.