Pamela Jo Day, age 60 of Kingston, passed away on March 11, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on July 11, 1962 and worked as a clerk at several local convenient stores. Pam had a passionate love for all animals, but especially dogs and cats.

Pam is preceded in death by father, John Ambrose Riner; mother, Martha June Tapscott; husband, Lester Eugene Day; brother, John Ambrose Riner Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Holly Lynn Murphy (Chris) and Amanda Muns (Jason); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brendan, Cress, Jordan, Alexis, and Ansley; sister, Robin L. Shannon (Paul); brothers, Robert E. Dripps Jr. (Tammy), Steven Randall Dripps (Deborah), and Mark Jeffery Riner; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Day family. www.sharpfh.com.