ORSSAB names 8 new members

(DOE) The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently welcomed eight new members to its Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) citizen advisory board.

The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB) welcomed eight new members during the board’s February monthly meeting in Oak Ridge. From left (front), Bonnie Shoemaker, Leon Shields, Michelle Lohmann, and Harriett McCurdy; from left (back), Tom Tuck, Mary Butler, Atilio Anzellotti, Christine Michaels, Noah Keebler, Mike Mark, Harold Conner, Jr., Rosario Gonzalez, Roger Petrie, Paul Dill, Melyssa Noe and Kristof Czartoryski. (Photo submitted, DOE)

The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB) is a federally chartered citizens’ panel that provides independent recommendations to OREM, which is responsible for the cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation.

“ORSSAB is a core element of our outreach and engagement with the community,” said OREM Manager Jay Mullis in an announcement. “We’re very grateful to have area residents who are willing to invest their time and energy to learn more about our work, share their perspectives, and provide recommendations. Their insight and feedback greatly benefit our cleanup program.”

All board members are volunteers from the region and have a variety of backgrounds.

Joining ORSSAB are:

Atilio Anzellotti, of Oak Ridge

Kris Bartholomew, of Lenoir City

Mary Butler, of Rockwood

Harold Conner, Jr., of Knoxville

Paul Dill, of Oliver Springs

Rosario Gonzalez,

Mike Mark, of Harriman

and Christina Michaels, of Oak Ridge.

Here is more on each of the new board members. The DOE release did not include a bio for Ms. Gonzalez.

Anzellotti is a senior scientist with PETNET Solutions who holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in chemistry. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Board. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Oak Ridge.

is a senior scientist with PETNET Solutions who holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in chemistry. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Board. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Oak Ridge. Bartholomew is the owner of Turn Key Plumbing and Construction, and his licensures include general contractor, plumbing and mechanical, and subsurface sewage installation. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Lenoir City.

is the owner of Turn Key Plumbing and Construction, and his licensures include general contractor, plumbing and mechanical, and subsurface sewage installation. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Lenoir City. Butler retired in 2017 as a staff pharmacist with Aurora Pharmacy, Inc., and she holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin. She is interested in civic and educational issues and lives in Rockwood.

retired in 2017 as a staff pharmacist with Aurora Pharmacy, Inc., and she holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin. She is interested in civic and educational issues and lives in Rockwood. Conner is a senior engineering advisor with Strata-G, and he previously served as K-25 plant manager. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering and a doctorate in industrial and systems engineering. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Society for Engineering Management and a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers and the National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. He is interested in educational and minority issues and lives in Knoxville.

is a senior engineering advisor with Strata-G, and he previously served as K-25 plant manager. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering and a doctorate in industrial and systems engineering. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Society for Engineering Management and a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers and the National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. He is interested in educational and minority issues and lives in Knoxville. Dill retired in 2018 as a project manager with Project Enhancement Corporation, supporting DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration in the Office of Emergency Operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering/technology management and a master’s degree in psychology, as well as a master project manager certification. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Oliver Springs.

retired in 2018 as a project manager with Project Enhancement Corporation, supporting DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration in the Office of Emergency Operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering/technology management and a master’s degree in psychology, as well as a master project manager certification. He is interested in environmental and public health issues and lives in Oliver Springs. Mark is a former first responder and hazmat professional and holds many related certifications. He is interested in environmental and economic development issues and lives in Harriman.

is a former first responder and hazmat professional and holds many related certifications. He is interested in environmental and economic development issues and lives in Harriman. Michaels is the president of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations, and she has an economic gardening certification for entrepreneurial economic development and an Institute for Organization Management certification from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is interested in economic development and business issues, and she lives in Oak Ridge.

New members participated in their first official meeting during ORSSAB’s February monthly meeting.

ORSSAB meets the second Wednesday of most months at 6 p.m. at the DOE Information Center, 1 Science.gov Way in Oak Ridge, Tenn. For more information, visit ORSSAB’s website, www.energy.gov/orssab or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ORSSAB. Meetings are recorded and posted to YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ORSSAB.