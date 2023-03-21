OR Schools’ open enrollment application window is open

(Oak Ridge Schools press release) Cross Boundary and Tuition Applications for enrollment in Oak Ridge Schools are available for download and submission now through Friday, April 14, 2023.

Students interested in cross boundary or tuition enrollment must submit an application via email to lhenderson@ortn.edu, fax (865-425-9061) or deliver in-person at the Oak Ridge Schools Administration building.

Enrollment availability is limited and varies by campus. To find more details about enrollment availability, visit ortn.edu.

Tuition rates for the 2023-24 year are pending approval by the Oak Ridge Schools Board of Education at the meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023. To view the proposed tuition fees, visit the open enrollment page at ortn.edu.

