OR Council selects 3 finalists to aid in city manager search

During a special called meeting on Monday, the Oak Ridge City Council selected three finalists from seven companies who expressed interest in assisting the city with its search for a new city manager. Longtime City Manager Mark Watson, who has served in that role since 2010, is retiring on May 5th.

The three companies selected to move on in the process are, in alphabetical order, BakerTilly US from Texas; GovHR USA of Illinois; and Strategic Government Resources, also from Texas. The lowest bid among the three is that of GovHR, which came in at $23,500, while BakerTilly’s bid of $26,950 was the highest. Strategic Government Services’ bid fell in between the two at $24,900.

The next step will be each of the finalists meeting with the Council during its March 21st work session, either in person or virtually. Each company will have 30 minutes to make their case. The Council is expected to vote on their final choice during a special called meeting the following day, March 22nd.

