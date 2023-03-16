Officials set to address spike in traffic fatalities in Roane, Morgan counties

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(THSO) On Friday, March 24, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and other public safety partners for an event to address the recent increase in traffic fatalities. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 20 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties last year. There were 11 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties in 2021.

Contributing factors include different forms of driver error that could be prevented with safe driving habits. Common issues include speeding, excessive tailgating, reckless driving, distractions, and more. Speakers will offer traffic safety tips and announce upcoming enforcement efforts to prevent future crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CPD releases some info about deadly crash

The Clinton Police Department has released some information about a deadly traffic accident almost two …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.