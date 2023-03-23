Oak Ridge still seeing effects of malware attack

(City of Oak Ridge statement) The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing network issues following a malware attack and we are working diligently to gather information and identify the impact on our technology systems. 

The City and its Information Systems Department (IS) are working with law enforcement to investigate as well as technical specialists experienced in cyber recovery to restore services as quickly as possible.

Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments can still be contacted at 911 for emergencies and at (865) 425-4399 for non-emergencies. Those needing assistance with starting or reconnecting utility services can call (865) 425-3400. The Utility Business Office is temporarily closed and cannot process utility payments at this time, but officials say that utility disconnects will not occur and late fees will be waived while the network is down.

We will update you as developments warrant.

