Oak Ridge still affected by malware attack

According to a notice on the city of Oak Ridge’s website, the city is still experiencing network issues following a malware attack last week and say that officials are “working diligently to gather information and identify the impact on our technology systems.”

Initially, the city’s website, www.oakridgetn.gov was also down as a result of the attack, but workers with the city’s Information Systems (IS) Department have restored it. The city is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack, and what the city said last week were “technical specialists experienced in cyber-recovery services to restore services as quickly as possible.”

No city offices are currently able to receive email, but there is a general communications address that does work, LGRAYOAKRIDGE@gmail.com. That is City Spokesperson Lauren Gray’s email.

Emergency services have not been affected by the attack, so both the Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments can still be contacted at 911 for emergencies and at 865-425-4399 for non-emergencies. Those needing assistance with starting or reconnecting utility services can call 865-425-3400, or stop by the Utility Business Office (UBO) and staff will work with them, according to the online notice.

The system outage means that the UBO is still unable to take online payments, and remind customers that late fees are being waived and disconnects are not occurring during this time.

We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience!