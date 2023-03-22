Oak Ridge government hit by malware attack

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

The city of Oak Ridge has been the victim of a malware attack that has shut down the city’s computer system.

It is unclear how the malware got into the system, but officials are currently working to assess and repair the damage.

City employees are working and doing what they can offline, according to officials.

Emergency services are operating as normal and utilities like water and electric are not impacted.

As far as utility payments go, late fees are being waived and disconnects are not occurring during this outage.

We will update it when we receive more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

