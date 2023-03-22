Oak Ridge government hit by malware attack

The city of Oak Ridge has been the victim of a malware attack that has shut down the city’s computer system.

It is unclear how the malware got into the system, but officials are currently working to assess and repair the damage.

City employees are working and doing what they can offline, according to officials.

Emergency services are operating as normal and utilities like water and electric are not impacted.

As far as utility payments go, late fees are being waived and disconnects are not occurring during this outage.

We will update it when we receive more information.