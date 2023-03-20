Oak Ridge Council to hold special called session Wednesday

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

At the request of City Manager Mark Watson and in accordance with the Oak Ridge Charter, a special meeting of City Council has been called for this Wednesday, March 22nd, at 4:00 pm in the Municipal Building Training Room, located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue. The meeting will be limited to consideration of one agenda item, namely, the selection of a consultant firm to lead the search for a new City Manager.

The three companies selected earlier this month to move on in the process were, in alphabetical order, Baker Tilly US from Texas; Gov HR USA of Illinois; and Strategic Government Resources, also from Texas.

Wednesday’s special called session will follow the Council’s regular work session on Tuesday, during which each of the finalists will have 30 minutes to make their case as to why they should be chosen to aid the city in its search for Watson’s successor. He is retiring on May 5th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane State hosting watch parties as Raiders compete for national title

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College will host watch parties at several of its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.