Oak Ridge Council to hold second special called meeting

(Oak Ridge public notice) At the request of Mayor Warren Gooch and in accordance with Article II, Section 2, of the Charter of the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a special meeting of City Council is hereby called for Friday, March 3, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Courtroom, 200 S. Tulane Avenue. The meeting will be limited to consideration of the following:

• Discussion of consultant presentations to assist with the City Manager search and selection of finalists for interviews

In accordance with the City Charter, matters transacted at this special meeting shall be limited to the subjects recited in the notice of the meeting.