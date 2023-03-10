Norris Lake Cleanup set for March 25th

The Norris Lake Project team has announced that its next Norris Lake Cleanup will be on Saturday, March 25th from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be three launch locations:

Anderson County Park

Campbell County-Powell Valley Marina

Union County-Beach Island Marina

There will also be a Cleanup on May 6, 2023 at Flat Hollow Marina and Helm’s Ferry. More information about these two cleanups will be coming soon.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE MARCH 25TH EVENT

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lakeshore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you a have boat, you are welcome to bring it. You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread. The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-457-4547.