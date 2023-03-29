Photo by Norris Lake Project Team

Next Norris Lake Cleanup set for May 6th

Jim Harris

(Norris Lake Project) The next Norris Lake Cleanup will be on May 6, 2023 from 9 am to 1 pm at Flat Hollow Marina.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE CLEANUP. 

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lakeshore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you a have boat, you are welcome to bring it.  You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread.  The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-659-2829.

Please note that the Norris Lake Project Team can only assist and commit funds to cleanups that are planned and managed by the team. We will no longer be able to assist in disposing of garbage, Styrofoam, tires or other debris without prior written notice and approval of such cleanup activities.

If you are conducting unauthorized cleanups, depositing debris on public or private boat ramps without prior approval, or trespassing on private property without the property owner’s permission to retrieve debris, you could be subject to fines and prosecution.

If you would like to partner with the team to conduct a cleanup in your area, please email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-457-4547.

