Morgan deputies seize, drugs, cash, weapons

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that deputies discovered “large amounts” of drugs, cash and weapons while serving outstanding warrants at a home on Thurman Lavender Road in Deer Lodge last week.

Deputies reported finding and seizing approximately 6.7 pounds of meth and over $65,000 cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales. In addition, numerous weapons were also seized. 64-year-old Dallas Lavender and 50-year-old Stephanie Williams were taken into custody on multiple drug-related charges.

