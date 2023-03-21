McNally survives “no confidence” vote by Senate Republicans

State Senator and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally survived a “no confidence” vote from his Republican colleagues Monday evening in Nashville, according to the Tennesseean newspaper in Nashville.

The vote comes after McNally’s Instagram activity came under scrutiny a few weeks ago.

Last week, in a blistering statement Republican State Representative Todd Warner of Chapel Hill, asked McNally to step down as lieutenant governor and asked the TBI to investigate after social media posts surfaced of McNally interacting with a young gay man who posted risque photos of himself on Instagram.

Senate Republicans gathered Monday night and held a no-confidence vote. Members voted 19-7 to keep McNally in his leadership post, according to McNally’s office.

“I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today,” Lt. Gov. McNally said in a statement. “We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it.”

McNally has apologized for the social media posts “for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues.” He also said that he was pausing his social media activity following the controversy.