Maxie Lee Trammell, age 95, passed away peacefully, on Friday, March 3, 2023 at her home in Clinton, TN.

Maxie is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Elmer Trammell; son, Jerry Lynn Young; parents, Claude and Ida Josephine (Bayless) Hatmaker; sisters, Lorraine Denney, Hazel Davis and Ima-Jean Ridenour.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet (John) Ewing; son, Jimmy (Mary) Young and daughter Cindy (Chris) Helton; grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Ewing, Kymber (Nathan) McMurray and Tyler Young; great-grandchildren, Riley Ewing, Fox McMurray, Zade McMurray, Porter McMurray and Griffin McMurray; siblings, Caspern Hatmaker, Dorothy Stephens, Velma (Marvin) Poyourow, Carol Summers, Don Hatmaker and Grace (Ernest) Barnes; many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Maxie loved the Lord, her family, her church family at Valley View and her community of Dutch Valley. A fearless prayer-warrior, one of Maxie’s proudest moments was when her husband, Elmer was saved.

Elmer would often say, “I didn’t know what happy was until I got saved!” While her Bible was a source comfort, it also was a way to document all of life’s events. Flipping through her Bible, you’d see various notes, special dates, and many photos.

Maxie will be remembered as the best mom, a wonderful cook (chicken salad was her specialty) – and a fearless snake killer!

A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:30pm with the Reverend Allen Giles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.