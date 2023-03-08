Mary Martha Haun, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born in Knoxville, TN on October 16, 1928, to the late Hairm and Orda Hillwig Walters. Mary Martha was a Godly woman and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. To Mary Martha her family was everything, she loved cooking and helping others. In addition to her parents, Mary Martha is preceded in death by, loving husband of 74 years, Cecil Haun, son, Larry Cecil Haun and all her siblings.

She is survived by son, Ronald Haun; grandchildren, Jason Branson (Kristi), Chris LaBonte (Rebecca), Travis Haun (Jodi), Melissa Maupin (Jim), Lauren Branscum (Gary), Joshua Haun, Allie Haun and Roni Haun; great grandchildren, Taylor Haun, Taylor Branson, Jaclynn Nicole Branscum, Lucas Branscum, Drake Maupin, and Raylyn Maupin; Special friend, Susan Weaver, Mother of Josh, Allie and Roni, Helen Haun; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00PM with Rev. Billy Moore officiating. Mary Martha's graveside will be held at Lynch Bethel Cemetery on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2:30PM with Rev. Brandon Cookston officiating.