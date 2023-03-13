Man jailed after drugs found following traffic stop

A man was arrested on drug charges in Clinton last week.

According to a Clinton Police Department report, an officer was conducting a business check of the Tractor Supply store on Fox Family Lane just before 2 am Wednesday, March 8th and spotted a vehicle parked behind the Toyota dealership. As the officer turned around to investigate, he saw the car pull out and drive off without a license plate displayed.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Weigel’s and made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Jason Bennett, who held a knife in his right hand when he opened the door. After obeying commands to drop the knife, Bennett told the officer he was using it “to scratch lottery tickets,” adding that the car was not his and that he had “borrowed it from a friend.” CPD reported that Bennett has an Andersonville address, but Jail records indicate that he lives in Knoxville.

Either way, while waiting for backup, a check of Bennett’s license revealed it had been revoked in February for DUI in Union County, and he was taken into custody. During a routine check for weapons and contraband, officers found what Bennett later identified as baggies of meth and marijuana in his pocket and a small packet of heroin in his wallet. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up more meth, which Bennett said was his after being read his rights.

He denied ownership of the contents of a green cloth bag found behind the glove compartment of the vehicle, but was able to identify the baggies inside as containing heroin, meth, and fentanyl, but claimed not to know what four small pieces of paper with skulls printed on them were. After being given permission by Bennett, they searched his cell phone and reported finding messages “relating to transactions of narcotics for money.”

Bennett was arrested on felony drug charges as well as a charge of driving on a revoked license a registration violation, and taken without incident to the Anderson County Jail, where, as of Monday morning, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $75,000.