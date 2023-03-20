Lois West Bray, age 80, of Clinton, passed away at Methodist medical Center in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born in New River, TN to the late Jim and Margie West on May 29, 1942. Lois was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton. Lois was a one-of-a-kind lady. She had never met a stranger. It didn’t matter who you were, if you needed help, she was always there to help whoever you were. She may not have had any children of her own but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t care and take care of so many as if they were and love them like they were. She enjoyed taking care of people and doing things for others. She was always the first person there when you were sick or needed something picked up from the store. She might not have had a lot of things to give but what she had a lot of was time, compassion, and a love like no other and if you were able to know her and receive her love, then you are one of the most blessed and richest people. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by, brother John Henry West and sister Gladys York.

She is survived by two sisters, Loretta Cox and Joyce Jarnigan and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12:00-2:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com