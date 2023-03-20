Lois West Bray, age 80, of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Lois West Bray, age 80, of Clinton, passed away at Methodist medical Center in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born in New River, TN to the late Jim and Margie West on May 29, 1942. Lois was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton. Lois was a one-of-a-kind lady. She had never met a stranger.  It didn’t matter who you were, if you needed help, she was always there to help whoever you were. She may not have had any children of her own but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t care and take care of so many as if they were and love them like they were. She enjoyed taking care of people and doing things for others. She was always the first person there when you were sick or needed something picked up from the store. She might not have had a lot of things to give but what she had a lot of was time, compassion, and a love like no other and if you were able to know her and receive her love, then you are one of the most blessed and richest people. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by, brother John Henry West and sister Gladys York.

She is survived by two sisters, Loretta Cox and Joyce Jarnigan and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.  

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12:00-2:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Bobby Lee Powers, age 86 of Coalfield

Bobby Lee Powers, 86, of Coalfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.