Local Sports Update: Region tournaments wrapping up

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY 3/1/23
GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Region 2-AAA: Seymour 51 Halls 32
Region 2-AAAA: Bearden 68 Heritage 55
Region 2-AA: McMinn Central 75 Meigs County 37
Region 1-AA: Gatlinburg-Pittman 46 Alcoa 43
Region 2-A: Oneida 64 Harriman 51
BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS, THURSDAY 3/2/23
Region 2-AAA: Halls at Carter
Region 2-AAAA: Karns vs. William Blount
Region 2-A: Greenback vs. Oneida
Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman
GIRLS’ SECTIONAL ROUND, SATURDAY, ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME
AAA: Halls at Elizabethton
Greeneville at Seymour
AAAA: Heritage at Sevier County
Daniel Boone at Bearden
AA: Alcoa at McMinn Central
Meigs County at Gatlinburg-Pittman
A: Harriman at Hampton
North Greene at Oneida
OTHER SCORES, WEDNESDAY 3/1/23
NBA: Memphis 113 Houston 99
SCHEDULES
SPHL: Knoxville Ice Bears home vs. Roanoke, Thursday at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Ice Bears at Macon, Saturday at 6:30 pm
NHL: Nashville at Florida, Thursday