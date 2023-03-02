Local Sports Update: Region tournaments wrapping up

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY 3/1/23

GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Region 2-AAA: Seymour 51 Halls 32

Region 2-AAAA: Bearden 68 Heritage 55

Region 2-AA: McMinn Central 75 Meigs County 37

Region 1-AA: Gatlinburg-Pittman 46 Alcoa 43

Region 2-A: Oneida 64 Harriman 51

BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS, THURSDAY 3/2/23

Region 2-AAA: Halls at Carter

Region 2-AAAA: Karns vs. William Blount

Region 2-A: Greenback vs. Oneida

Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

GIRLS’ SECTIONAL ROUND, SATURDAY, ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME

AAA: Halls at Elizabethton

Greeneville at Seymour

AAAA: Heritage at Sevier County

Daniel Boone at Bearden

AA: Alcoa at McMinn Central

Meigs County at Gatlinburg-Pittman

A: Harriman at Hampton

North Greene at Oneida

OTHER SCORES, WEDNESDAY 3/1/23

NBA: Memphis 113 Houston 99

SCHEDULES

SPHL: Knoxville Ice Bears home vs. Roanoke, Thursday at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Ice Bears at Macon, Saturday at 6:30 pm

NHL: Nashville at Florida, Thursday

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

