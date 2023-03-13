Local Sports Update: Girls’ titles decided; Vols, Lady Vols earn 4 seeds

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ STATE TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS, FRIDAY 3/7/23
AAAA
Bartlett 56 Green Hill 35
Bradley Central 59 Cookeville 43
AA
McMinn Central 58 Gibson County 50
Westview 43 Community 27
A
Wayne County 61 Hampton 39
McKenzie 84 Van Buren County 59
CHAMPIONSHIPS, SATURDAY 3/8/23
A: McKenzie 71 Wayne County 54
AA: Westview 56 McMinn Central 37
AAA: Jackson South Side 62 Livingston Academy 52
AAAA: Bradley Central 58 Bartlett 49
BOYS’ STATE TOURNAMENT
TUESDAY, 3/11/23
AAA: Fulton vs. Volunteer, 11 am (EDT)
AAAA: Sevier County vs. Hillsboro, 7 pm (EDT)
For complete play-by-play recaps of all of the girls’ state tournaments and all of the stats, as well as keep up with all the action of the boys’ tournament this week, follow this link.
NCAA MEN
Tennessee is the #4 seed in the East Region and will play 13th-seeded Louisiana at 9:40 pm Thursday, in Orlando, Florida. The winner of that game will face either #5 Duke or #12 seed Oral Roberts on Saturday.
NCAA WOMEN
Tennessee is the 4th seed in the Seattle 3 Region and will host First and Second Round games. The Lady Vols will host #13 Saint Louis, with the winner to face the winner of the game between #5 Iowa State and #12 Toledo. Game dates and times had not been announced as of the time this report was filed.
NBA
(Saturday) Memphis 112 Dallas 108…Memphis at Dallas, Monday 7:30 pm, ESPN
NHL
(Sunday) Nashville 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
SPHL
(Saturday) Knoxville 2 Pensacola 1
(Sunday) Pensacola 5 Knoxville 2