Local Sports Update: Girls’ titles decided; Vols, Lady Vols earn 4 seeds

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ STATE TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS, FRIDAY 3/7/23

AAAA

Bartlett 56 Green Hill 35

Bradley Central 59 Cookeville 43

AA

McMinn Central 58 Gibson County 50

Westview 43 Community 27

A

Wayne County 61 Hampton 39

McKenzie 84 Van Buren County 59

CHAMPIONSHIPS, SATURDAY 3/8/23

A: McKenzie 71 Wayne County 54

AA: Westview 56 McMinn Central 37

AAA: Jackson South Side 62 Livingston Academy 52

AAAA: Bradley Central 58 Bartlett 49

BOYS’ STATE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, 3/11/23

AAA: Fulton vs. Volunteer, 11 am (EDT)

AAAA: Sevier County vs. Hillsboro, 7 pm (EDT)

For complete play-by-play recaps of all of the girls’ state tournaments and all of the stats, as well as keep up with all the action of the boys’ tournament this week, follow this link.

NCAA MEN

Tennessee is the #4 seed in the East Region and will play 13th-seeded Louisiana at 9:40 pm Thursday, in Orlando, Florida. The winner of that game will face either #5 Duke or #12 seed Oral Roberts on Saturday.

NCAA WOMEN

Tennessee is the 4th seed in the Seattle 3 Region and will host First and Second Round games. The Lady Vols will host #13 Saint Louis, with the winner to face the winner of the game between #5 Iowa State and #12 Toledo. Game dates and times had not been announced as of the time this report was filed.

NBA

(Saturday) Memphis 112 Dallas 108…Memphis at Dallas, Monday 7:30 pm, ESPN

NHL

(Sunday) Nashville 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

SPHL

(Saturday) Knoxville 2 Pensacola 1

(Sunday) Pensacola 5 Knoxville 2

