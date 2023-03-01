Local Sports Update: Dragons, Mavericks, Wildcats all knocked out of postseason

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/28/23
BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS
Region 2-AAA at Carter
Carter 59 Clinton 42…The homestanding Hornets ended Clinton’s season despite a gritty defensive effort and 14 points from Lebron Booker. In the end, Carter was able to convert more effectively on the offensive end and the Dragons’ season closed with a record of 10-21. Coming off a season in which CHS ended its campaign at the state tournament in Murfreesboro a year ago, that record may seem a little disappointing, but it bears mentioning that the Dragons had to replace eight seniors from that team and still managed to improve enough to make it to the Region semifinals.
Halls 66 Anderson County 54…Halls built a pair of 20-point leads, one in the first half and another in the second, but the Mavericks were able to close to within single digits late in the fourth, but the Red Devils held off the late charge. AC’s season ends with a 17-15 record and the program’s first District tournament title since 2009.
Region 2-AAAA
Karns 78 Oak Ridge 72 (OT)…Oak Ridge’s season ends with a 24-6 record
William Blount 54 Bearden 51
Region 2-A
Oneida 72 Coalfield 51
Greenback 62 Oakdale 59
Region 1-AA
Alcoa 86 Chuckey-Doak 71
Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 South Greene 58 (OT)
GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS (ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME)
WEDNESDAY 3/1/23
Region 2-AAA: Halls vs. Seymour
Region 2-AAAA: Heritage vs. Bearden
Region 2-A: Oneida vs. Harriman
Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman
BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS (ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME)
Region 2-AAA: Halls vs. Carter
Region 2-AAAA: Karns vs. William Blount
Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman