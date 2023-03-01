Local Sports Update: Dragons, Mavericks, Wildcats all knocked out of postseason

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/28/23

BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

Region 2-AAA at Carter

Carter 59 Clinton 42…The homestanding Hornets ended Clinton’s season despite a gritty defensive effort and 14 points from Lebron Booker. In the end, Carter was able to convert more effectively on the offensive end and the Dragons’ season closed with a record of 10-21. Coming off a season in which CHS ended its campaign at the state tournament in Murfreesboro a year ago, that record may seem a little disappointing, but it bears mentioning that the Dragons had to replace eight seniors from that team and still managed to improve enough to make it to the Region semifinals.

Halls 66 Anderson County 54…Halls built a pair of 20-point leads, one in the first half and another in the second, but the Mavericks were able to close to within single digits late in the fourth, but the Red Devils held off the late charge. AC’s season ends with a 17-15 record and the program’s first District tournament title since 2009.

Region 2-AAAA

Karns 78 Oak Ridge 72 (OT)…Oak Ridge’s season ends with a 24-6 record

William Blount 54 Bearden 51

Region 2-A

Oneida 72 Coalfield 51

Greenback 62 Oakdale 59

Region 1-AA

Alcoa 86 Chuckey-Doak 71

Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 South Greene 58 (OT)

GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS (ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME)

WEDNESDAY 3/1/23

Region 2-AAA: Halls vs. Seymour

Region 2-AAAA: Heritage vs. Bearden

Region 2-A: Oneida vs. Harriman

Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS (ALL GAMES 7 PM LOCAL TIME)

Region 2-AAA: Halls vs. Carter

Region 2-AAAA: Karns vs. William Blount

Region 1-AA: Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

