Local Sports Update 3/31

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

It’s a triple header of NASCAR Racing this weekend on WYSH

It starts Saturday at 12:30 with the XFinity Series “ToyotaCare 250” from Richmond Raceway.

Saturday at 4, it’s the Craftsman Truck Series “SpeedyCash.com 250,” live from Texas Motor Speedway.

We wrap it up back in Richmond on Sunday at 2:30 with the NASCAR Cup Series “Toyota Owners 400.”

SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 3/30/23

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Clinton 7 Campbell County 3

Lake Zurich (IL) 13 Anderson County 1

Anderson County 11 Harriman 1

Powell 4 Lake Zurich 0

Oneida 15 Oakdale 13

Scott 12 Sunbright 5

Pigeon Forge 1 Oak Ridge 0

Oliver Springs 4 Rockwood 2

Coalfield 5 William Blount 4

Union County 6 Lenoir City 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Oliver Springs 13 Sunbright 0

Harriman 11 Greenback 1

Oakdale 7 Scott 0

Midway 19 Rockwood 1

