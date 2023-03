Local Sports Update 3/20/23

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY 3/17/23

A SEMIFINALS

Hampton 53 Chattanooga Prep 43

Middleton 66 University High 50

AA SEMIFINALS

Alcoa 71 Brainerd 68

Douglass 56 Giles County 42

AAAA SEMIFINALS

Independence 78 Memphis East 58

Memphis Overton 71 Hillsboro 61

CHAMPIONSHIPS SATURDAY 3/18/23

A: Hampton 51 Middleton 43

AA: Alcoa 59 Douglass 58…First state title for Alcoa since 1967

AAA: Fulton 82 Haywood 52…4th state title for Fulton, first since 2016

AAAA: Overton 69 Independence 57

OTHER SCORES

NCAA MENS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, EAST REGION AT ORLANDO

Saturday…#4 Tennessee 65 #5 Duke 52: Olivier Nkamhoua scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as the physical Vols dominated the Blue Devils. UT will face #9 seed Florida Atlantic on Thursday night at 9 pm at Madison Square Garden in the Sweet 16. The Owls knocked off 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, 78-70, on Sunday after the Knights had upset top-seeded Purdue on Friday.

NCAA WOMENS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, FIRST ROUND, KNOXVILLE

Saturday…#4 Tennessee 95 #13 Saint Louis 50…Lady Vols will face 12th-seeded Toledo, which knocked off #5 seed Iowa State, 80-73, on Monday at 6 pm at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

NBA

Friday…Memphis 126 San Antonio 120 (OT): Grizzlies rallied from 29 points down to win in overtime.

Saturday…Memphis 133 Golden State 119: Memphis at Dallas Monday.

NHL

Saturday…Winnipeg 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Sunday…New York Rangers 7 Nashville 0

SPHL

Friday…Knoxville 4 Roanoke 0

Saturday…Roanoke 7 Knoxville 5

Sunday…Macon 7 Knoxville 6